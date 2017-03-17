Check Out This Super Clean Audi R8 On Satin Black Wheels

When it comes to red supercars, finding one that doesn't scream "look at me" from a mile away can be rather difficult.
This R8, on the other hand, is wearing it with a lot of style, creating a strong contrast between the body color and the blacked out elements, such as the mirror covers, grille, rear wing, vent covers and winglets.
It is also missing the Audi badge at the front, which makes for an interesting look, removing some identity, but adding a bit more mystery, so to speak.
Of course, the look of this R8 wouldn't be complete without the series S2H HRE satin black wheels, featuring a very aggressive, yet creative design. This particular wheel model (S201H) is available on 20", 21", 22" and 24".
As for things unrelated to the car's appearance, since this is the R8 V10 Plus model, it definitely packs plenty of performance too, with no fewer than 610 PS and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque available high up in the rev range.
According to Audi, the R8 V10 Plus can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds, and max out at no less than 330 km/h (205 mph).