Chery Files Trademark Against Mercedes' EQ Electric Division

Chinese automaker Chery Automobile has filed a trademark complaint with its country's regulator over Mercedes-Benz's use of the 'EQ' name for its electric vehicles.
Last year, Daimler announced its EQ brand but unfortunately for the German brand, Chery has been selling a two-door electric car in China dubbed the 'eQ' in China for the past two years. This will potentially cause confusion when Mercedes' EQ brand arrives in the nation, a move which has already been confirmed.
Speaking to Reuters, a Mercedes spokeswoman said that the company had filed trademark applications regarding its use of the EQ name, but failed to divulge further details.
According to a Chery spokeswoman, “If it entered the Chinese market, it would impact our trademark rights. Mercedes Benz EQ and our (eQ) are extremely similar. Their product is also an electric car."
Expect to hear more about the situation in the coming weeks and months.