Chevrolet Bolt EV Owner Travels 300 Miles On A Single Charge

If you believe the EPA, the Chevrolet Bolt EV will travel 238 miles (383 km) on a single charge over the combined cycle. However, at least one owner has discovered that the Bolt might actually surpass that figure.
Glenn Williams took to his YouTube channel last month to post a video that shows his Bolt sitting on exactly 300 miles (482 km), well above the EPA’s estimate. While Williams decided against driving the Bolt until it was entirely out of juice, he says that it probably had about 15 miles (24 km) left before the 60 kWh battery pack was completely empty.
To achieve 300 miles, Williams says he traveled approximately 100 miles (161 km) on the freeway sitting at around 60 mph (96 km/h), while the rest of the driving was done in the city.
Admittedly, neither the heater or air conditioning systems were used during the drive but even still, clocking 300 miles with 1.4 kWh of energy left in the battery is seriously impressive.