Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept Comes With Enhanced Track Capability, Has 446HP

Designed for drivers who need a high-performance car for the track and a fast sports coupe for everyday road use, the all-new Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept is here to impress in Geneva.
It's enhanced using official Chevy performance parts solely offered in the US, with an adequate selection becoming available in Europe in the near future.
Powering it is a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which produces 453 PS (446 HP) and 617 Nm (455 lb-ft) of torque, and works in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic transmission, with paddle shifters. The automaker is keeping performance numbers a secret for now.
Some of the cool features that can be found on the new muscle car include the Magnetic Ride Suspension, which lowers the ride height by 30 mm (1.2 in), an electronic limited-slip differential that is said to be segment-exclusive, dual-mode performance exhaust, and Brembo performance brakes.
Recognizing the new Chevrolet Track Concept is easy, as it's finished in a striking satin green, with unique gloss black hood and roof stripes. It also has an upgraded front splitter, side skirts, diffuser, and 3-piece rear spoiler, in addition to the black Chevrolet bowtie emblems, smoked taillights and 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, shod in 285/30 front and 305/30 rear tires.
Chevy's engineers have also fiddled with the interior, adding Recaro bucket seats, a suede flat-bottomed steering wheel, suede knee pads and center console arm rest, aluminum pedals, and special floor mats.