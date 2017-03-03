Chevrolet Doesn’t Really Want You To See This Mysterious Camaro Prototype

This is the first time we come across this Chevrolet Camaro prototype, with GM really keen on hiding it after spotting our spies and their cameras.
The Camaro prototype appears to have a very unusual camouflage on it, with layers upon layers of stickers applied on the front and rear sections of the bodywork.
The front end also features what looks like fake body extensions tacked onto it, making it even harder to tell which parts are real and which ones are not. The hood also appears to have some sort of translucent material applied on top of everything, in a bid to hide the extra air outlets featured there.
This camouflage-on-camouflage approach proves that GM really wants to keep the identity of their prototype a secret but don’t worry, we have a few theories lying around.
The most logical explanation is that this is the new Camaro Z/28, with our sources telling us that production is planned to start in Q3 or Q4 of this year and despite the reveal of the ZL1 1LE last week.
Another theory is that Chevrolet is working on a mid-life facelift for the Camaro, with our sources indicating that this won’t happen until mid to late 2019, almost two years away from today. With that said, there’s the possibility for Chevrolet to have changed the schedule.
Of course there’s always the possibility of the company working on an entirely new version of the Camaro. Ford has already announced that they will offer a hybrid Mustang in the future and maybe Chevy doesn’t want to be left behind.
Of these three theories though, we like the Z/28 one better as underneath all those layers of camouflage, the prototype looks significantly angrier than a standard Camaro. Which theory do you think it’s right?
