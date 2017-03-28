Chevrolet Had To Redesign The 2018 Equinox After Poor Reception

General Motors has revealed that the initial design of the new Chevrolet Equinox was completely scrapped during the early stages of development work.
Speaking to Automotive News recently, the automaker said that it revealed a number of drawings of the new-age Equinox to consumer focus groups three years ago. They weren’t receptive of the design, commenting that it will too bulky and odd-looking.
Not dissuaded, GM went back to the drawing board despite still dealing with post-recession spending cuts that forced the lifecycle of the second-generation Equinox to be extended.
Speaking about the original design of the third-gen Equinox, chief engineer Mark Cieslak said “Back in the day, we would have probably just kept going. What we had on paper we felt was not going to win." With this in mind, the 2018 Equinox came to life.
Dealerships will start taking delivery of the crossover this month and considering the booming demand for SUVs and crossovers, Chevrolet is under pressure to ensure the new model is a hit with customers.
The brand is expected to construct the 2018 Equinox at three different production facilities, including one in Ontario, Canada and potentially, two in Mexico.