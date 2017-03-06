Chevrolet Teases Camaro Track Concept For Geneva

Chevrolet has released an intriguing teaser image of a special Camaro concept, set to debut at this week’s Geneva Motor Show 2017 in Switzerland.
Dubbed the Camaro Track concept, the vehicle won’t be an all-out performance monster like the recently-release ZL1 1LE. Instead, it appears to be based around the existing Camaro SS and outfitted with the optional 1LE package.
Some of its most intriguing styling elements include the bright green paint scheme, Brembo brakes, lowered suspension, 20-inch wheels, plus black across the side skirts and front splitter.
Further details about the model are non-existent and it remains unclear why Chevrolet is opting to reveal it in Europe considering that the standard model is only available at a handful of dealerships across the Atlantic.
Whatever the case may be, keep your eyes peeled for its impending debut.