Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Convertible Rendering Makes Us Long For A Hardcore Hairdryer

Others might disagree, but to some of us, the only thing that can make a great sports car even better is to chop off the roof.
We know, we know, turning a coupe into a convertible only adds weight, and decreases structural rigidity. And those are both enemies of holistic performance. But we're willing to trade off a fraction of a second here or there to enjoy the experience that much more, with the wind circling about us and the engine note permeating into our ears unadulterated.
That's why this rendering from X-Tomi Design caught our attention. It's a simple virtual blending of two versions of the Camaro: the convertibles you'd see cruising up and down the boulevard with the ZL1 1LE you might see ripping around the track. To us, that'd be the best of both worlds.
Now such a combination may not actually happen, but it wouldn't be out of the question if it did. After all, Chevy already offers every other version of the Camaro (right up to the "standard" ZL1 in convertible form, and even chopped the top off the hardcore Corvette Z06. So there's hope to hold onto, even if you can't get a convertible Shelby Mustang GT350R or Challenger SRT Hellcat (at least not from the factory).