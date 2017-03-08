Chevy's New ZL1-Based Camaro GT4.R Ready To Face The World's Best

Chevrolet has unveiled the potent new Camaro GT4.R which will compete in this year’s Pirelli World Challenge and Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge alongside the likes of Ford, Mercedes-AMG, BMW, Porsche and McLaren.
The race-ready Camaro GT4.R is powered by an upgraded version of the naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter LT1 V8 of the Camaro SS. Grunt is then fed through a sequential six-speed paddle-shift transmission and limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels and sourced from Xtrac.
As teasers of the vehicle hinted, the GT4.R gets some rather in-your-face bodywork. It includes a huge front grille and fascia very similar to the all-new Camaro ZL1 1LE as well as prominent canards on each side of the front bumper. Other distinctive touches include plastic windows, new side skirts, race-spec wheels and tires and most obvious of all, a soaring rear wing.
The car will enjoy its racing debut this weekend at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg where Blackdog Speed Shop will field two examples.
New car, new look for @BlackdogSpeed. pic.twitter.com/1Whr7wN4r9— World Challenge (@WCRacing) March 8, 2017