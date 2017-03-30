Chris Harris Talks About Driving The Bugatti Chiron

Top Gear has officially beaten The Grand Tour to the punch with Chris Harris having the opportunity to sample the Bugatti Chiron in the fourth episode of the current series.
We recently showed you a brief Instagram clip of Harris piloting an eye-catching gold Chiron on a runway and while we won’t ruin the review for those that haven’t watched it yet, you won’t be surprised to hear that our favorite automotive journalist loved his time in the French hypercar.
While speaking about the car for Top Gear’s YouTube channel, Harris reveals that he managed to hit 236 mph (379 km/h) in the Chiron, an extremely impressive speed yet apparently, up to 50 mph short of the car’s claimed top speed, leaving us even more excited for Bugatti’s 2018 top speed record attempt.
Towards the conclusion of the video, Harris also reveals something interesting. He says that there are whisperings that a future, more powerful version of the Chiron may reach a top speed exceeding 300 mph (482 km/h).