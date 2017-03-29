Christian von Koenigsegg Flies The Colors Of The Swedish Flag With His Own Regera Spec

In the weeks leading up to the Geneva Motor Show, Koenigsegg ran a series of social media posts showing how some of its employees would spec their own Regera. Now the Scandinavian supercar manufacturer has released one more, and this time it comes from the boss himself.
Christian von Koenigsegg has wrapped his own virtual Regera in the colors of the Swedish flag. Only instead of a bright blue and yellow, the founder has chosen deep blue-tinted carbon fiber with gold accents.
The wheels and stripes are done up in authentic gold leaf – an option which the company is now offering its affluent customers. The treatment is hand-applied to the wheels under the final layer of clear coat to keep it looking pristine, but is sure to make any driver that much more conscious about curbing the alloys.
CvK chose a brown leather interior reminiscent of the NA-generation Mazda Miata he and his now-wife Halldora owned back in 1992 before they started the company, where he serves as CEO and she as COO. A fitting tribute, we think, to their history together, and a positive note on which to close this chapter on one of the most powerful and technologically advanced hybrid hypercars the world has ever seen.