Christian von Koenigsegg Knows Where All His Supercars Are At All Times

Stories about Big Brother watching over us make us cringe. We don't want some government bureaucrat or corporate lackey knowing where we are and what we're doing at all times. But what if that Big Brother were, say, Christian von Koenigsegg?
That might be another story, because who among us wouldn't want the man behind some of the world's most amazing supercars as their own older sibling – or guardian angel, as the case may be?
As it turns out, Koenigsegg does play a bit of that role with his customers, thanks to a unique app to which apparently only he has access.
Speaking with CarBuzz at the Geneva Motor Show last week, CvK revealed that he has a unique app on his phone that allows him to see where all the cars his company has built are located at any given time. (Or at least, those cars that are equipped with GPS trackers, at any rate.)
“It’s technically possible to place a camera inside the vehicles,” said Christian, “and I could see the drivers, but that’d be creepy.” As it is, though, the vehicle locator ought to help the company assist its elite cadre of owners with things like race track settings, arranging service, or (we'd imagine) even finding their multi-million-dollar car if they somehow forgot (or somehow had moved it from) where they'd parked it.