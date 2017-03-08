Citroen C5 Aircross Debuting In Production-Spec In Shanghai

Citroen's Aircross Concept has been given the tick of approval for production and will debut as the C5 Aircross at April's Shanghai Auto Show.
Although the C5 name was previously reserved to one of the brand's sedans, it will be used for the new crossover as the French marque looks to expand its range of SUV and crossovers to meet burgeoning demand for such vehicles.
Two sketches of the production-spec C5 Aircross have been released and it closely resembles the concept that debuted almost exactly two years. The car depicted is finished in the same shade of red as the concept, includes almost identical headlights, a similar front grille, roof racks and a set of large wheels.
No official details are known about the vehicle at this early stage but it is expected to be based around the same EMP2 platform as the Peugeot 5008 SUV. Production of the C5 Aircross will be handled by the company's facility in Rennes, France.