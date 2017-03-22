Citroen Reveals Fully Electric Berlingo Multispace With 106 Miles Of Range

It was only a matter of time for Citroen to reveal the passenger version of the E-Berlingo, an all-electric version of the people carrier.
Just like its van counterpart, the new Citroen E-Berlingo is powered by a 66hp electric motor that also makes 148lb-ft (200Nm) of torque.
Citroen’s latest EV has its two lithium-ion battery packs mounted in the subframe on either side of the rear axle, meaning that the cabin layout and boot volume remain unchanged from its petrol and diesel siblings. The battery pack’s capacity is 22.5kWh.
The new Citroen E-Berlingo achieves a driving range of 106 miles on the NEDC cycle, with the company noting that the majority of European drivers covers less than 60 miles per day.
The battery pack can be charged to 50 percent in 15 minutes or to 80 percent in 30 minutes by using a dedicated rapid charge point. Citroen says that the standard charge time is 8 hours with the 16A Type 2 cable or 10 hours from a domestic 3-pin socket.
Citroen has also added a range of remote-controlled functions via a smartphone application, including pre-heating and pre-cooling the cabin prior to accessing the vehicle. Similarly the navigation system displays speed limits, traffic info and the location of charging points within the car’s driving range.
The new Citroen E-Berlingo is expected to go on sale in the UK during the third quarter of 2017.