Citroen’s C-Aircross Concept Is Basically The New C3 Picasso In Disguise

Citroen’s funky C-Aircross may be classed as a concept but the truth is that it’s just months away from entering production, hitting the streets as the new C3 Picasso.
Unlike the outgoing C3 Picasso which was a small and rather indifferent MPV, the new model will compete in the much more popular sub-compact crossover segment against rivals like the Nissan Juke.
The final production car is expected to retain 90 percent of the concept’s design, ditching features like the rear suicide doors and the two door cameras for obvious financial reasons.
The concept itself sits on 18inch wheels and is finished in a two-tone paintwork that suits the overall design. The clean dashboard features a 12-inch infotainment system while the traditional driver gauges have been replaced by a head-up “vision board” display.
The final production model will share its underpinnings with the recently revealed Opel Crossland X. The engine range is expected to be shared with the C3 supermini, meaning a range of three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. There are no plans for a proper all-wheel drive version of the upcoming C3 Picasso.
Citroen is going to start production of the new C3 Picasso towards the end of the year, with sales to begin shortly after.