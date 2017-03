Citroen’s C-Aircross Concept Is Basically The New C3 Picasso In Disguise

PHOTO GALLERY

Citroen’s funky C-Aircross may be classed as a concept but the truth is that it’s just months away from entering production, hitting the streets as the new C3 Picasso.Unlike the outgoing C3 Picasso which was a small and rather indifferent MPV, the new model will compete in the much more popular sub-compact crossover segment against rivals like the Nissan Juke.The final production car is expected to retain 90 percent of the concept’s design , ditching features like the rear suicide doors and the two door cameras for obvious financial reasons.The concept itself sits on 18inch wheels and is finished in a two-tone paintwork that suits the overall design. The clean dashboard features a 12-inch infotainment system while the traditional driver gauges have been replaced by a head-up “vision board” display.The final production model will share its underpinnings with the recently revealed Opel Crossland X . The engine range is expected to be shared with the C3 supermini, meaning a range of three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. There are no plans for a proper all-wheel drive version of the upcoming C3 Picasso.Citroen is going to start production of the new C3 Picasso towards the end of the year, with sales to begin shortly after.