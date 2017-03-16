Classic 1988 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Sport Needs A Caring New Owner

All you need is love - well, that and a healthy bank account, to take this Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Sport Coupe home
Going under the hammer at the SilverstoneAuctions' 'May Sale', it's estimated to change hands for £25,000-£30,000 ($30,400-$36,500), plus a buyer's premium of 15 percent.
Among those details that should interest bidders would be the production year - 1988 in this case, and the fact that it has been with its current owner since 2005, when it was bought from a Porsche Club GB member, after being delivered to a Sheffield-based customer nearly three decades ago.
Despite showing 104,000 miles (167,372 km) on its odometer, this classic sports car is said to be in perfect running condition, after it was properly serviced throughout its existence. Moreover, it can still throw a good punch from its 3.2-liter flat-six engine that takes it from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.6 seconds, and to a top speed of over 150 mph (241 km/h).
Painted in a rare Metallic Blue Marine over a full cream leather interior and sitting on Fuchs alloy wheels, it's accompanied by two sets of keys, and and the original tool kit, factory stickers and sales brochure.