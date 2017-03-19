Clean 1972 Alfa Romeo Montreal V8 Looking For A New Home

Named the 'Montreal' simply because that's where it was first introduced to the public as a concept back in 1967, this classic Alfa Romeo can be yours for anywhere between £32,000 ($39,500) and £38,000 ($47,000).
Buyers from the UK need to be aware that the car is available with left hand drive, and that while it was well maintained by its previous owner (a mechanic), it was never fully restored.
In terms of specs, it's got a 2.6-liter dry-sump V8, which originally sent around 200 PS (197 HP) to the road with the help of a five-speed ZF manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.
Back when Alfa Romeo first introduced the production Montreal in the early 70's, it was actually a more expensive car than the Jaguar E-Type or the Porsche 911.
Other factors worth considering are the performance mods, as the injection system was replaced by a more reliable carburetor. There's also a Harvey-Bailey handling kit which should make the car corner better.
Overall, the Classic Car Auctions ad states that this 1972 Alfa Romeo Montreal scored a total of 76 points out of 135 in terms of the condition it's in - which means a good, but not great condition.