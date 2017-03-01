Cobalt Violet McLaren 570GT Is The Classy Sports Series

It is hard to deny that what McLaren Automotive has done in just a few short years of existence is truly remarkable.
Not only has it cemented itself as a fierce rival to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche, but it has also built some of the most exhilarating performance cars in recent years, namely the Sports Series, 675LT and of course, the almighty McLaren P1.
The brand’s most accessible models come from the Sports Series range and primarily consist of the 570S and 570GT. The latter debuted almost exactly a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show and despite its entry-level price and every day practicalities, has managed to show established models like the Lamborghini Huracan a thing or two in driving dynamics.
As with its Sant’Agata rival, customers of the 570GT, as well as all the firm’s models, have proven to be very willing to have their cars painted in hundreds of unique shades and colors and this latest one is no different.
Dubbed Cobalt Violet, the paint finish of this 570GT recently delivered to McLaren San Francisco sparkles under the sun in a beautiful way and in the shade, looks terrifically sophisticated.
What are your thoughts on this paint finish?