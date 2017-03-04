Consumer Reports Says FCA Builds 4 Of The Worst 10 Vehicles Of 2017

Alongside naming its best vehicles currently on sale, Consumer Reports has announced the lowest-rated vehicles in each of its 10 categories and it isn’t good news for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
The Fiat 500L was named the worst Compact Car after a number of tests and factoring in reliability, customer satisfaction and safety. FCA then continued with another vehicle to the list in the form of the now-defunct Chrysler 200, named the worst Midsized Sedan.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, FCA is also responsible for the lowest-rated Family SUV in the form of the Dodge Journey and the poorest Midsized Luxury Sedan with the Maserati Ghibli.
Elsewhere, Mitsubishi fared rather poorly with the Mirage and i-MiEV being named the lowest-rated Subcompact and Electric Car respectively with both fiercely criticized for their poor ride, handling and lackluster interiors.
In terms of Small Pickups, the Toyota Tacoma came home as the lowest-rated particularly due to its poor reliability and low customer satisfaction. A surprising inclusion in the list for the Luxury Sedan segment is the Mercedes-Benz CLA. Although the brand is generally considered rather highly, CR says the CLA is unreliable and has an unrefined ride.
In terms of Compact Luxury SUVs, the Land Rover Discovery Sport came last in testing while the Cadillac Escalade was named as the worst Large SUV.