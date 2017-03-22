Could Jaguar's F-Type GT4 Racer Look Like This?

Following Jaguar’s recent announcement that it will create an F-Type GT4 racer, we were left wondering how the car may look when we stumbled upon James Gibson Photography.
As it turns out, the photographer rendered an F-Type racing car a couple of years ago and the finished product has us salivating to see the real thing.
As with any good race car, things are their most extreme on this track-dedicated F-Type at the rear end, courtesy of a towering wing and bold diffuser. Other modifications include extended side skirts that support side-exiting exhausts, racing center lock wheels and tires and a new front fascia that includes a large grille, splitter and quad canards.
Nobody outside of Jaguar knows exactly what the F-Type GT4 will look like but if these renderings are even slightly accurate, we’ll have a very attractive racer on our hands!