Could This Be The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Facelift?

A grainy image purportedly showing the facelifted Hyundai Sonata sedan has emerged online courtesy of Hyundai Blog.
At this stage, it is impossible to confirm whether or not the image is genuine but if it is, its release comes just a matter of days after Hyundai dropped a number of official sketches of the car and a few weeks after our spy photographers snapped it winter testing.
Assuming that the image is real, the styling differences between the Sonata presented and the outgoing model are clear. Up front is an overhauled grille which is much larger and aggressive. To complement the grille’s angular shapes, the new Sonata also includes revised fog lights and air intakes as well as re-shaped headlights.
Elsewhere, prominent creases are visible on the hood as are pronounced body lines running the length of the sedan.
When the facelifted Sonata does launch next month, both the rear and interior will also benefit from a number of upgrades.