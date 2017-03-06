Cover Your Eyes, Ford Fusion Crashes Onto Classic 1959 Corvette

A glorious C1 1959 Chevrolet Corvette has been left battered and bruised after a Ford Fusion crashed into the American classic at a Walmart parking lot in Englewood, Florida.
Local resident Jason Motz managed to film the aftermath and told Jalopnik that the Fusion ended on top of the Corvette after the Ford’s elderly driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.
Images from the scene show a tow truck driver carefully lifting the Fusion off the Corvette enough so that those on the scene could push the white and red two door out of harm’s way.
Unfortunately, it is not a pretty sight. The impact and weight of the Fusion resting on the Corvette resulted in significant damage to its front quarter panel, driver’s door, rocker panel and hood.
Remarkably, the elderly owner of the Corvette remained calm throughout the incident but will inevitably be left to mend a broken heart.