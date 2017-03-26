Create Your Dream 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 With Updated Configurator

Shortly after the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 debuted to the world at the Geneva Motor Show, the German automaker has released the official configurator for the car.
In the United States, pricing for the car starts at a very reasonable $143,600 but as with any other premium German sports car, its price can rise substantially when options are ticked or when special paint schemes are ordered.
Beyond the Paint to Sample program which allows Porsche owners to specify essentially any color imaginable, the configurator includes 15 different colors and shades, including the $4,220 Miami Blue of our dream GT3 pictured.
Elsewhere on the exterior is the availability of just a single wheel option although four different finishes are offered.
Moving to the cabin, there are a set of $5,200 bucket seats available alongside the standards Sport Seats and the $2,640 Adaptive Sport Seats. There are also options including auto-dimming mirrors, heated seats, a fire extinguisher, painted air vents and white instrument dials. Numerous carbon fiber elements can also be added to the car.
Interestingly, the configurator doesn’t yet include the six-speed manual transmission, already confirmed as a no-cost option. This is apparently because production of manual cars won’t start until September, a number of months are PDK production commences.