Custom Tesla Model X With Bentley Red Interior Selling For $180K

If you thought the Tesla Model X was already too expensive in flagship form, wait until you get a load of this 2016 P90D model customized by T Sportline.
The car is currently up on eBay, and the seller is asking for no fewer than $180,000. Of course, that's only because there are over $60,000's worth of modifications present, including a bespoke Bentley Red leather interior.
Before we get into all the mods, we should mention that when new, the car cost $115,500 while also featuring the following extras: black leather seats ($2,500), carbon fiber decor ($1,000), six seat interior ($3,000), Ludicrous upgrade ($10,000), high amperage charger ($1,500), Autopilot ($2,500), premium interior package ($4,500), subzero weather package ($1,000) plus an accessory hitch ($200).
Add the $1,200 destination & doc fee and you get a really expensive all-electric SUV, yet one that's capable of out-accelerating most supercars, and looking different while doing it.
What about the custom bits you ask? Well, the main ones would be the 3M gloss black vinyl wrap on the exterior chrome trim, 22" gloss black MX5 forged wheels, carbon fiber sport designated front apron, lower trim body panels panted in Pearl White, 3M Crystalline window tint applied on all windows, gloss carbon interior package (steering wheel too), hand-carved extra thick floor mats and the Rockford Fosgate audio system.
As for the bespoke Bentley Red interior, it includes the reupholstered lower dash, center console, armrests, plus the door panels/front seats/second & third row in perforated leather with signature diamond stitching.