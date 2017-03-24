Custom Wheels Help This Lexus RX Transition To The Dark Side

While the Lexus RX might not be the first SUV you think of when imagining something dark and threatening, this particular model seems to pull it off rather well.
In fact, it kind of reminds us of the trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, where we get to see a bunch of black Lexus RX models being utilized by the government during an action sequence.
In terms of specs, all we know is that, this is an RX 350, and while its overall appearance is darker, that only applies to its windows and custom wheels, as plenty of factory standard chrome elements remain on the body.
If you're curious to know more about the wheels, you're looking at a set of Vossen Flow Formed Series rims, codename VFS6 - like the ones seen on this tuned Nissan Maxima last year.
The RX 350 features a 3.5-liter V6 unit, good for about 300 HP. It's not a spectacular number in today's premium SUV landscape, but it's certainly not bad either.