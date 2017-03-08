Dacia's New Logan MCV Stepway Is The Poor Man's Cross Country

By finally offering a Stepway version of the Logan MCV, Dacia might just win over customers searching for a crossover-flavored family estate car at an affordable price.
As with the rest of the Stepway range (Sandero, Lodgy, Dokker), you've got protective side moldings, skid plates and an increased ground clearance (by 50 mm / 1.97 in), though unfortunately no all-wheel drive system.
In terms of styling, the Logan MCV Stepway uses the regular model's updated design, while adding 16" Bayadere Dark Metal wheels, roof bars, two version-specific colors (Azurite Blue, Vision Brown) and a Duster-like grille.
Inside, you'll find a few tweaks that help it fit right in with the rest of its Stepway siblings, plus a very large boot at 573 liters (20.2 cu.ft), among the market's biggest, according to Dacia.
Initially, the Logan MCV Stepway will be available with a choice of two engines, a petrol-powered TCe unit with 90 PS with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed auto, but also a dCi unit with 90 PS, sold exclusively with the five-speed manual transmission.
There will also be an LPG model directed at select markets, but it will arrive at a later date.