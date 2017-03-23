Daimler Employees Being Investigated Over Diesel Cheats

A number of Daimler employees are allegedly being investigated by German prosecutors over diesel-manipulation allegations.
Bloomberg claims to have received word from a source close to the matter that the Stuttgart prosecutors’ office opened the employee probe on Tuesday.
Daimler itself claims that it isn’t aware of prosecutors investigating any of its employees but this latest news comes not long after a Daimler worker testified in Stuttgart that the automaker may have altered diesel engines to cheat emissions tests.
According to a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutors, Jan Holzner, Daimler employees are being probed over alleged fraud and false advertising.