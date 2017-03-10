Daredevil Jumps Motorbike Over Californian Freeway, Authorities Not Happy

A daredevil was filmed jumping his dirt bike over a section of the 60 freeway in Riverside County, California last Saturday.
The footage, initially uploaded to the Instagram account of 24-year-old Kyle Katsandris, shows the rider soaring over passing traffic after a dirt jump was shoveled out on the side of the highway.
Unsurprisingly, local officials haven’t taken too well to the stunt and quickly moved to block the dirt ramp with boulders and tree trunks.
The CHP asserts that the stunt may have broken local ordinances including reckless driving but given that the rider’s identity cannot be determined video, filing charges could prove difficult.
Additionally, local Sheriff’s department deputy Armando Munoz questioned whether a crime had actually occurred, telling the LA Times “If we are looking into something, we need a victim. We don’t have a victim.”
Looking beyond the legalities of the stunt, it doesn’t take a genius to recognize that something could have gone wrong. If, for example, the dirt bike suffered a malfunction on the jump ramp, it and the rider could have fallen straight to the road below, endangering other motorists.