Dashcam Shows Cop Running Over 21 Year-Old Woman After Firing At Police

Police from Tulsa, Oklahoma have released footage showing the moment an armed suspect was run over and killed by a patrol car.
Authorities report that 21-year-old Madison Dickson was being hunted by police for a number of gun-related crimes where she shot a woman in the arm and a man in the head during an attempted carjacking.
She was ultimately charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted larceny, discharging a firearm in a public place, unauthorized use of a vehicle and intent to kill.
As police attempted to locate and arrest Dickson, she led authorities on a police chase which saw her exit her vehicle and allegedly fire shots at officers. Footage from the dashcam of a patrol car shows Dickson being run over and killed.
Note: This video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.