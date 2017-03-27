David Brown Automotive Announces Second Model Coming Soon

David Brown Automotive makes one thing, and one thing only. But that's about to change as the small British carmaker has announced it has a second project in the works.
Now in the process of relocating to a new facility at Silverstone, the automaker known for the Speedback GT (pictured) is preparing to unveil the vehicle currently known only as Project 2 sometime within the next few months, with deliveries to commence already in September.
That already tells us something about how far along the project is, which the manufacturer confirms: “We’ve been working on Project 2 for over a year, it’s an idea that I had right at the start of Speedback GT’s story and sits beautifully alongside it,” said founder David Brown. “Using our core mantra of classic styling, beautiful craftsmanship and modern technology, Project 2 is a fusion of the brand’s values, with quintessential British design and craftsmanship at the heart.”
The company is not saying much else at the moment, but refers to the project as “the original remastered.” To find out just what form that will take, we'll have to wait and see. But David Brown Automotive says it will unveil three derivatives at once upon its debut, and we'd expect them to embody the same level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that's gone into the Speedback.