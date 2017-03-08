David Brown Showcases Updated Speedback GT In Geneva [w/Video]

With only 100 examples to be made, and just five delivered to date, your chances of seeing a David Brown Speedback GT are pretty slim. But the automaker brought two to the Geneva Motor Show this year.
Never heard of it? Don't let the name or the design fool you: it has nothing to do with Aston Martin. Except it does celebrate the same spirit of British craftsmanship, in the form of a classically styled grand tourer.
Revealed in 2014, the Speedback GT is the only product from David Brown Automotive, whose founder has nothing to do with the former Aston chief whose initials still adorn that company's sports cars.
It's actually based on the discontinued Jaguar XK and powered by its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. Only it's completely rebodied by hand with styling reminiscent of the old Aston DB5. Updated for 2017, the Speedback GT is now further refined, but no less exclusive. Each example is made to order, and priced at £495,000 before taxes.
Details of the latest enhancements remain scarce, but we do know there are some new wheel options. Each of the two examples on display feature “further refinements in design and engineering, including examples of unique bespoke features, as well as colour & trim personalisation.” According to the manufacturer, “the 2017 model year Speedback GT... has undergone a wide-range of significant engineering and design developments.”
In Geneva, the niche automaker announced its move from its current base in Coventry to new headquarters at the Silverstone circuit. Set to open in May, the 18,000-square-foot facility is located right opposite the entrance to the track that's home to the British Grand Prix and so many other quintessentially English motorsport events.