Dendrobium Is Singapore's First Hypercar, Designed With Williams

A Singaporean electric automaker dubbed Vanda Electrics will debut its very first all-electric hypercar at the Geneva Motor Show.
Curiously named the Dendrobium (yes, that’s a type of flower…), the car has been developed with the aid of Williams Advanced Engineering and promises to debut with an incredibly overt exterior and interior design as well as some serious performance.
In a new interior released of the vehicle, we get a short glimpse of its all-digital instrument cluster that includes a speedometer set at exactly 320 km/h (200 mph), possibly indicating the car’s top speed. Additionally, the Dendrobium’s headlights and taillights are showcased in the teaser clip and in some regards, the shape of Vanda Electrics’ creation reminds us of the Devel Sixteen.
It is reported that Williams has developed the car’s carbon fiber monocoque and played a role in the development of its powertrain. While no specifics about the Dendrobium’s power system have been announced, it is suggested that the electric system could deliver upwards of 1,500 hp.