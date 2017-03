DMC's Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe Extrem Is A Smoked Beast

PHOTO GALLERY

Among the many tuned vehicles that premiered during this year's Geneva Motor Show , was this stealthy-looking C63 S, wearing DMC's "AMG Extrem" pack.Visually, this means strapping on a carbon fiber rear wing, front lip and rear diffuser, plus custom badges front & back, as well as a set of forged alloys to go with that matte grey finish.In terms of performance, where the stock Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe will give you 510 PS and a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.9 seconds, DMC's version is good for 580 PS and, we'd imagine, a slightly better 0-100 time - no official figures were disclosed.A few days ago, the tuner also released footage of the car being unloaded in time for the Geneva show, which you can check out by scrolling down a tiny bit more.Unfortunately, you'll only hear the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 at idle, though if you're any kind of AMG fan, you pretty much know how loud this thing is.