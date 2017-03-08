DMC's Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe Extrem Is A Smoked Beast

Among the many tuned vehicles that premiered during this year's Geneva Motor Show, was this stealthy-looking C63 S, wearing DMC's "AMG Extrem" pack.
Visually, this means strapping on a carbon fiber rear wing, front lip and rear diffuser, plus custom badges front & back, as well as a set of forged alloys to go with that matte grey finish.
In terms of performance, where the stock Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe will give you 510 PS and a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.9 seconds, DMC's version is good for 580 PS and, we'd imagine, a slightly better 0-100 time - no official figures were disclosed.
A few days ago, the tuner also released footage of the car being unloaded in time for the Geneva show, which you can check out by scrolling down a tiny bit more.
Unfortunately, you'll only hear the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 at idle, though if you're any kind of AMG fan, you pretty much know how loud this thing is.