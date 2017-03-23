Dodge Challenger Demon To Feature TransBrake Trigger Launch System For Better Reaction Times

Yes, it’s the latest installment of the seemingly endless teasing campaign of the monstrous Dodge Challenger Demon and this time we get to know about another cool feature.
The new Dodge Challenger Demon will become the first production car with a TransBrake system.
For those not familiar with this drag-racing feature, the TransBrake uses the steering wheel paddle shifters as a launch trigger, resulting in 30 percent quicker reaction time from the driver when the lights turns green.
Instead of the conventional procedure where the driver uses one foot on the brake and the other one on the gas pedal to increase the engine’s speed while holding the car stationary, the TransBrake works in conjuction with the Torque Reserve feature to achieve 105 per cent increase in launch boost pressure and 120 percent increase in the engine’s launch torque for brake-free launches up to 2,350rpm.
Dodge also says that in order for the new SRT Demon to take full advantage of the maximum torque at launch, the TransBrake feature also includes a driveline preload process. With preloading the driveline, Dodge ensures that the engine torque is applied through the entire driveline and all the way to the rear wheels, resulting in a full engine torque delivery, enabling the tires to claw onto the tarmac 150 milliseconds after the paddle shifter is released.
Dodge claims that the system combined with the new lightweight brake package and the narrow front runner wheels allows the SRT Demon to manage 40 percent more torque at launch compared to vehicles with front runners using a foot-brake launch.
The new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will make its official debut during the New York Auto Show and we can’t wait for it, partly because this teasing madness will finally stop.