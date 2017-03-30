Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Can Cool Its Engine Using The A/C

Dodge are sticking to their teasing schedule of the new Challenger SRT Demon by dropping yet more info on the powerful vehicle.
Called 'No Ice', the latest video highlights the advanced cooling system that equips the car, which is yet another first-ever feature fitted straight from the factory.
The system works by making the air conditioning divert the cold air from the cabin, when Drag Mode is engaged, to chill the engine's charge air cooling system, and it's said to drop the intake air temperature by up to 45° Fahrenheit (7.2° Celsius).
According to the automaker, this is "enough to make the engine perform like it is running in the cold Alaskan air, even after a day of runs down the strip, on a hot summer day".
As usual, Dodge have dropped yet another Easter Egg in the latest teaser, in the form of some numbers written on the left-side panel, at the end of the drag strip. However, due to the extreme heat, these aren’t exactly visible, but they could reveal some of the car's specs, or even its quarter-mile time.