Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's Custom Crate Needs An Exorcism

With two days to go until the 10th installment of the Challenger SRT Demon's teasing campaign goes official, Dodge has released a few details on the car's custom crate.
Developed in collaboration with Snap-On Business Solutions, the tools can optimize the muscle car for street, drag strip, and anywhere in-between.
Offered as a special, limited production set, it includes a hydraulic floor jack, cordless impact wrench with charger, torque wrench, tire pressure gauge, fender cover, and tool back, all of them being branded with the Demon logo.
These come crated with "a dozen more parts", as Dodge says, including the Demon Track Pack System, Direct Connection Performance Parts and special wheels with the Demon head logo.
Details surrounding the car's actual output are still unknown, but we could be looking at 757 horses, as the time-stamp on the performance screen revealed in a previous teaser proves to be an actual Easter Egg, making the Demon 50hp more powerful than the Hellcat.
Dodge will shed more light on the case starting with April 11, when the vehicle is scheduled to make its world debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show.