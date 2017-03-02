Dodge Partners Up With 'Fate Of The Furious' Movie

Dodge is teaming up with Universal Pictures for The Fate of the Furious, set to arrive in theaters on April 14.
The automaker is preparing to launch a multi-tier marketing campaign, which will include TV ads, social media and digital extensions as well as licensed products.
The goal is to promote not just the movie, but also Dodge and SRT, which are the mainstream and performance brands of FCA US. Both the SRT Charger and Challenger are said to be prominently featured in the movie.
"Fast Dodge cars, adrenaline-filled action and family have fueled the Fast & Furious franchise from the beginning," said FCA-North America exec, Tim Kuniskis. "For more than 15 years, the Fast & Furious series has showcased some of the world's most iconic and significant performance vehicles, and The Fate of the Furious will continue this tradition."
FCA Chief Marketing Officer, Olivier Francois, added that "the best co-branded promotional spots are those in which the world of the Fast & Furious films and our world merge perfectly to create a unique piece of creative that resonates and connects with The Fate of the Furious and Dodge fans alike."
The first ad is a 30-second spot called "Muscle Heaven", featuring the 2017 Dodge Challenger primarily, while dealer versions of the ads include one spot for the Charger and Challenger, and another for the Durango and Journey.
All ads will run clips from the movie, blended in with scenes featuring Dodge and SRT vehicles.