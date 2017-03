Dodge Partners Up With 'Fate Of The Furious' Movie

VIDEO

Dodge is teaming up with Universal Pictures for The Fate of the Furious , set to arrive in theaters on April 14.The automaker is preparing to launch a multi-tier marketing campaign, which will include TV ads, social media and digital extensions as well as licensed products.The goal is to promote not just the movie, but also Dodge and SRT, which are the mainstream and performance brands of FCA US. Both the SRT Charger and Challenger are said to be prominently featured in the movie.said FCA-North America exec, Tim Kuniskis.FCA Chief Marketing Officer, Olivier Francois, added thatThe first ad is a 30-second spot called "Muscle Heaven", featuring the 2017 Dodge Challenger primarily, while dealer versions of the ads include one spot for the Charger and Challenger, and another for the Durango and Journey.All ads will run clips from the movie, blended in with scenes featuring Dodge and SRT vehicles