Does Batman Drift His Batmobile? We Reckon Yes

With these recent iterations of the Batmobile being less sports car/futuristic GT and more "urban assault vehicle", getting one to drift may not be as easy as for us normal folk as it would be for the Dark Knight.
And yes, we've seen Affleck's Batman drift his Batmobile during that chase sequence in Batman v Superman. In that scene, he drifted the car both while chasing down Luthor's henchmen, as well as just before he came face to face with the Man of Steel for the first time.
Of course, that particular car wasn't as bulky and tank-like as Nolan's Batmobile, which is what Swedish manufacturer Careso used as inspiration for their Lamborghini-based one.
So then can this one drift? Well, Alex from Car Throttle thought it would be a good idea taking it to an ice lake and finding out just how tail-happy this 5.2-liter V10-powered beast is. By the way, the 560 HP engine hails straight from a Lamborghini Gallardo, and the car rides on a gigantic 3,400 mm (133.9 inch) wheelbase and huge 26" wheels packing 8-pot Brembo calipers out front and 6-pot at the rear.
You probably already knew the car from seeing it in Gumball 3000 courtesy of Team Galag, but what you may not have known is that a lot of work went into making this thing a genuine road car. It even has ABS, air conditioning and a sound system, for when you get tired of listening to Alfred talk.