Does The VW Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40 Live Up To The Legendary Original?

In order to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the VW Golf GTI, the German automaker unveiled the Clubsport Edition 40 late last year.
Powered by a 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder engine, the hot hatch sends 265 hp through the front wheels and is able to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds. As impressive as the new car is, is it good enough to commemorate the truly iconic original?
Well, Henry Catchpole from Drivetribe recently had the lucky chance to test the two side-by-side on some rather stunning roads and the reports are good.
The reviewer says that the new car has all the luxuries and ride comfort you could want from a new car but also retains some of the thrilling feel and enjoyment of the original.
