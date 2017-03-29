Dom Betrays His Family In The Fate Of The Furious Featurette

Fast and Furious films may no longer prioritize cars and street racing over everything else, but the films from the franchise continue to draw in viewers, largely thanks to their high-paced action sequences and characters.
Heading into the eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious producers decided that it was the time to reinvent the franchise following Fast 7 and the death of Paul Walker. To do this, they decided to turn things upside down.
As this latest featurette shows, The Fate of the Furious will depict Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, turning against his family and crime-busting crew and teaming up with lead antagonist Cipher, portrayed by Charlize Theron.
The latest film will be directed by F. Gary Gray and continue to star the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges.
The film will hit theaters in the UK on April 12 and in the U.S. on April 14.