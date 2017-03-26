Domino's Honors Ferris Bueller, Complete With Audi-Driving Cameron Cameo

For a movie about teenage rebellion, Ferris Bueller's Day Off sure does feature some epic car scenes. But while Cameron's dad's Ferrari may have captured more attention, it's Ferris' dad's Audi that's caught our eye (and Audi's) this time.
As the good folks at Adweek and Motor1 point out, Domino's Pizza has revived the spirit of the cult classic with a series of ads, placing Steve Harrington (of Stranger Things fame) in Matthew Broderick's role as the titular hero.
The attention to detail is pretty stunning, right down to the car that Ferris' dad drives. In one of the closing (and most memorable) scenes of the movie, Ferris is rushing home before his parents get there, and runs right by his own father driving a red 1985 Audi 5000.
The commercial tribute substitutes a new A4, also in red – complete with the "MMOM" license plate. But this time it's driven by Alan Ruck, the actor who played Cameron in the original, and he's even wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey. (Only instead of Gordie Howe's number 9, this one looks like it sports the number 86 in apparent reference to the year of the film's debut.)
The tribute wasn't lost on Audi, which itself tweeted about the cameo:
We'll gladly take our royalties in @dominos pizza. #AudiA4 https://t.co/vDuTVjcV5q— Audi (@Audi) March 21, 2017
Domino's custom Chevy Spark-based delivery car also features, but sadly there's no sign of the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder that played such a central role in the movie (and our own childhood imaginations). Which is a bit of a shame, considering Ferrari still makes a California convertible.
Still, the ads take us back. And if you grew up in the Eighties, it will probably do the same for you. So check out the spot in the video below, and another (highlighting Domino's Alexa integration) in the second video – along with the original running-home scene in the third clip.