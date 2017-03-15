Door Handle Spring Leads Ford To Recall The 2017 Mustang In North America

Ford is conducting a new safety campaign that affects certain 2017 Mustangs sold in North America
These models have a potentially misoriented return spring in the interior door handle on the driver's side.
At a first glance, it doesn’t seem like a major concern, but the Blue Oval states that due to this condition, the door could unlatch during a side impact, increasing the risk of injury. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, however.
The recall includes certain 2017 Ford Mustangs built at Flat Rock between January 13 and 31, 2017. There are 5,756 units located in North America that will have to be taken back to an authorized dealer, including 5,470 in the United States and federalized territories, 266 in Canada, and 20 in Mexico.
Dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace the left-hand interior door handle spring, if required, at no cost to the customer.
Details to when the safety campaign will start have yet to be announced.