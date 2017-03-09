Drive The New Pagani Huayra Roadster On Your Smartphone In Gear.Club

Automaker Pagani Automobili and video game developer Eden Games have joined forces to launch the new Huayra Roadster in Gear.Club.
Available on both Apple App Store and Google Play, the launch is being celebrated with a special Pagani championship, which is currently live on the mobile game at the Geneva Motor Show.
"We've always been thrilled by videogames, and, here in Pagani, we are huge fans of Gear.Club", said the automaker's Global PR and Communication Manager, Luca Venturi. "It’s a matter of passion and experience. I hope all our fans all over the world enjoy the possibility to drive the new Pagani Huayra Roadster."
On display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, where it will remain until March 19, the supercar is the second body style of the Huayra, after the Coupe. It enjoys 754 horses produced by a Mercedes-AMG 6.0-liter V12 engine, and benefits from numerous improvements over its fixed roof sibling.
As for the Gear.Club video game, it has become the #1 overall downloaded app on iOS rankings in 77 countries, the #1 free game in 85 countries, and the #1 Racing game in 142 countries. Moreover, it also topped the charts in countries such as USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, India, and Brazil.