Driving The Aston Martin Vantage GTE Is As Visceral As It Gets

When it comes to enjoying yourself on a race track, you need superior braking power and cornering ability as much, if not more than you need a tremendous amount of power and torque.
The Aston Martin Vantage GTE is certainly not all about the latter, as Drivetribe's Jethro Bovingdon tries to explain while still maintaining concentration behind the wheel of this car.
At around 500 horses, there are certainly faster vehicles out there, but few can drive the way the Vantage GTE can, seen as how this is a genuine race car.
Bovingdon found the steering surprisingly light, and if you add the high levels of grip, you could maybe get an idea of just how engaging this thing would be to drive on the track.
Then there's the exhaust, which of course is properly loud - the type of "loud" regular supercars and hypercars try to replicate, yet always seem to fall short, for obvious reasons.