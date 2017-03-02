DS Could Create A BMW i8-Rivalling Hybrid Supercar

DS only just unveiled its new SUV, the DS 7, and there is already talk of Citroen’s luxury arm exploring the supercar market.
Auto Express reports that DS is planning a hybrid supercar to rival the BMW i8 and potentially inspired by the E-Tense Concept unveiled at last year’s Geneva Motor Show.
The PSA Group has just signed a joint venture with Canadian companies Exagon Motors, Investissement Quebec and Hydro-Quebec subsidiary IndusTech to develop high-performance electric vehicle components with the help of $16 million CAD in government financing. This collaboration could provide DS with all the electric powertrain components it may need for such a car.
Whereas the current i8 delivers ‘just’ 362 hp, DS could target the 600 hp mark for its supercar in a pre-emptive strike at the next-generation i8 thought to receive a major power boost.
Speaking with Auto Express about the possibility of such a car, DS chief executive Yves Bonnefont smiled and said “This is a possibility, yes, but it’s far too early to talk about anything.”