DS To Launch A New Model Every 12 Months For The Next Six Years

Hot on the heels of the DS 7 Crossback making its online debut, the French brand’s ambitious product plan has been revealed.
Autocar reports that for the next six years, Citroen’s luxury arm will launch a new model every 12 months. The first of these will be a DS 3 Crossback aimed at rivalling the Audi Q2 and later followed by an Audi Q7 rival baptized the DS 9 Crossback.
Additionally, it is speculated that a replacement to the current DS 3 will launch and that two luxurious sedans, dubbed the DS 5 and DS 9, will launch early next decade. It is thought that the future of the DS 9 hinges on whether Chinese consumers continue to demand big, luxurious sedans in the coming years.
Although the company is remaining hush about its plans, DS vice president of marketing Arnaud Ribault hinted that this expanded family of sedans and SUVs is indeed on the cards.
“It's true that to develop we will need a family of SUVs and a family of saloons. But where that takes us in terms of sizes and the order of our launches is less clear. The DS 7 represents a start; tradition may dictate we follow it with one smaller and one larger SUV - why not? - but we haven't announced this,” he said.