E90 BMW M3 Puts An Unfortunate Dent In The 'Ring

Despite carrying a lot of momentum into this slide, we can't help but feel this accident could have been partially avoided, at least from a distance.
We obviously can't know what speed that E90 BMW M3 sedan was carrying into the corner, just before the driver lost control of the rear, and the car spun 180-degrees and onto the grass.
Sure, it was that speed that led to it eventually smashing rear-first into the guardrail, but the way the wheels were pointing had a lot to do with that as well. Notice that the driver definitely tries to steer into the slide, if just, followed by straightening out the wheels just as the brakes were applied when the car completed its 180 degree spin.
If you look at the brake lights, it kind of seems the driver took his foot off the brakes, thus allowing the car to continue on its way directly into the wall. Unfortunately the footage doesn't provide much help as the car is mostly showing us its profile while heading towards the guardrail.
One solution would have been to yank the steering wheel to the right after the initial slide, so that the car might have spun again, slowing down its momentum and keeping it away from the wall. Of course, it's much harder to execute these maneuvers when one moment all is well and the next, you're sliding and spinning around.