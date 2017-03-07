Eadon Green's Black Cuillin Is A Retro-Styled V12 Coupe

We've seen teasers, we've seen patent images, and now, thanks to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, we have our first look at the Black Cuillin.
While we're still more than a day away from the official unveiling according to that countdown on the Eadon Green website, Autocar has info on it, saying, among other things, that the design of the car was inspired by the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 from the 1930s.
Furthermore, it seems the Black Cuillin is powered by a V12 engine that redlines at 7,000 rpm, offering up a top speed approaching 170 mph (273 km/h). As for the car's name, it turns out it should thank a mountain range on the Isle of Skye, just off the Scottish coast.
Based on our last set of teasers, we noticed that inside, the Black Cuillin will feature a wide center console, lots of leather, Alcantara and wood trim, as well as a bespoke Garrick England timepiece.
As a final observation, before the car is officially unveiled to the world on March 8, that is, we'd like to mention that since we can now actually see the door handles, it's obvious which set of patent images was more accurate - the one that didn't point to the Black Cuillin having suicide doors.
Stick around for the car's official unveiling on March 8.