Edd China On Mike Brewer: 'We're Friends, But He's Not My Favorite Person Right Now'

Following Edd China’s departure from the Wheeler Dealers show certainly made a lot of fans sad but some of them apparently took it on the next level and started harassing Mike Brewer, even going as far as sending death threats to him and his family.
Wheeler Dealers’ former co-host, Edd China, released a second video to ask these people to stop being jerks towards Brewer because of his departure from the show.
“Mike called me at the weekend and told me that over the past few days; not only he, but also his wife and daughter had been receiving a lot of abuse and even death threats, because of my leaving the show, and that’s really NOT cool,” he said on his video.
The whole story started when China announced he’s leaving the show after 14 years because of the show’s production Velocity, which allegedly found the show ‘too difficult to make’, ‘at least in its current format’. Something that translates into the production company wanting to reduce the in-depth workshop fixes.
In the same video, China also talked about his relationship with Brewer, saying that they remain friends but things have certainly changed between them after China’s departure. “Is he my favorite person at right now? Probably not,” he said. “And I know for sure I am not his, but that’s ok. We’re both adults; we’ll get over ourselves, we’ll get past it and we’ll be fine.”
People freaking out over a TV show is nothing new but it can become a serious problem (just ask Top Gear). Hopefully China should convince the fans of the show to stop the abuse on Brewer and his family, and instead just move on with their lives.
After all, and when China returns with his own work, they will have two new car shows for them to watch and everybody knows that there isn’t such thing as too many car shows.