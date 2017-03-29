Electra Meccanica Announces Canadian Electric Roadster

Canadian automaker InterMeccanica has announced a new electric roadster through its Electra Meccanica division dubbed the Tofino.
Previewed at the Vancouver Auto Show with a single rendering, the car will apparently have a range of up to 400 km (250 miles) and set locals back approximately $50,000 CAD ($37,000 USD).
According to Electra Meccanica, the Tofino is based around a chassis made from lightweight aerospace-grade composite and is powered by a single all-electric motor. Although no power figures have been announced, it will provide enough oomph to accelerate the car to 100 km/h (60 mph) in less than 7 seconds and through to a 200 km/h (124 mph) top speed.
Deliveries of the Tofino are scheduled to commence by 2019 and individuals can secure their car with a $1,000 reservation.
Alongside previewing the Tofino, the once-Italian company revealed a performance-focused version of the Solo dubbed the Solo R.
Speaking about the two new models, president of Electra Meccanica Mark West said “We are very proud to showcase our company, along with a couple of extremely exciting new vehicles at our hometown show. The passion behind these cars is a massive step-forward for our brand and they represent the best of what we can achieve from a performance standpoint. Vancouver Auto Show attendees and others around the world will not be disappointed.”